06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 3rd Circuit Orders Resentencing Of Ambulance Transportation Company, Owner

PHILADELPHIA - A 2-1 panel of the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 21 ordered a federal judge in Pennsylvania to resentence the owner of an ambulance transportation company who pleaded guilty to health care fraud for submitting bills to Medicare for patients who did not need ambulance services, finding that the judge erred in calculating the amount of loss sustained by the insurer (United States of America v. Advantage Medical Transport, Inc., et al., No. 15-3853, 3rd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10960).