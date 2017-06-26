06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Foreign Specialty Reinsurance Must Pay $926,000 In Attorney Fees

NEW YORK - A New York federal bankruptcy judge ruled June 22 that a foreign specialty reinsurance company owes a defunct company $926,000 in attorney fees for its failure to get court permission before filing an action to arbitrate a contract dispute in Bermuda (In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd., et al. MF Global Holdings Ltd. as plan administrator, and MF Global Assigned Assets LLC v. Allied World Assurance Company Ltd., et al., Chapter 11 No. 11-15059, Adv. Proc. No. 16-01251, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy., 2017 Bankr. LEXIS 1585).