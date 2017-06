06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York Law Bars Offset For Personal Injury Settlement, Appeals Panel Concludes

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 22 reversed a district court's ruling that a disability insurer was entitled to offset a claimant's benefits based on the claimant's settlement of his personal injury claim after determining that New York law bars the disability insurer from offsetting benefits when a claim for personal injuries is settled (Salvatore Arnone v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., No. 15-2322, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11055).