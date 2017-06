06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 5th Circuit Vacates Exemplary Damages In Computer Access Suit

NEW ORLEANS - Finding that a staffing firm failed to establish malice in a rival's hiring away one of its employees who was found to have accessed his former employer's computer network without authorization, a Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on June 21 vacated a trial court's $124,000 exemplary damages award against the defendant firm (Merritt Hawkins & Associates LLC v. Larry Scott Gresham, et al., No. 16-10439, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10981).