06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Divided Federal Circuit: PTO Entitled To Fees When Defending Patent Denials

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Virginia federal judge's decision to deny the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) an award of attorney fees incurred in connection with defending the rejection of a patent application was reversed June 23 by a divided Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Nantkwest Inc. v. Joseph Matal, Acting Director U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, No. 16-1794, Fed. Cir.).