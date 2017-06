06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Rules Against Samsung, Confirms Validity Of Patents

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Samsung Electronics America Inc. and other appellants on June 23 failed to persuade the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that three patents challenged through inter partes review were erroneously deemed valid by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Samsung Electronics America Inc., et al. v. Straight Path IP Group Inc., Nos. 2016-2004, -2008, -2009, -2019, -2020, -2021, -2112, -2113, -2114, -2182, -2183, -2184, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11162).