06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Invites Government Views In Apple, Samsung Patent Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its June 26 orders list, the U.S. Supreme Court invited the U.S. solicitor general to express the views of the federal government on whether an injunction in a patent case can be premised on findings of "some connection" between an infringing feature and alleged irreparable harm (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 16-1102, U.S. Sup.).