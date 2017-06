06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - NLRB ALJ: Texas Charter School Is Exempt From NLRA Jurisdiction

COPPELL, Texas - A Texas charter school is a political subdivision of the state and is exempt from the National Labor Relation Act's (NLRA) jurisdiction, a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge (ALJ) ruled June 21 (LTTS Charter School, Inc. d/b/a Universal Academy and Kimberly Free, No. 16-CA-170669, NLRB).