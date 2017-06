06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Anthem Data Breach Class Seeks Preliminary Approval Of $115 Million Settlement

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After more than two years of litigation, including two partial dismissal rulings, the plaintiffs suing Anthem Inc. over a 2015 data breach filed a motion in California federal court June 23, seeking preliminary approval of a settlement with the insurer that would establish a $115 million settlement fund and maintain credit-monitoring services (In Re: Anthem Inc., Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, No. 5:15-md-02617, N.D. Calif.).