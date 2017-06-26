06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Lets VW Franchise Dealers File Amended Complaint Against Bosch

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Jan. 23 denied a motion by Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC to dismiss Volkswagen-branded franchise dealers' amended and consolidated class action complaint alleging that the Bosch defendants helped the automaker develop the "defeat devices" installed in VW diesel engine vehicles to evade U.S. emissions regulations and gave the dealers leave to amend their complaint by July 24 to "address the identified shortcomings" (In re: Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2672, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97767).