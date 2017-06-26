06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Split High Court: American Pipe Doesn't Extend Shareholders' Filing Limits

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A securities class action lawsuit filed by shareholders after opting out of a settlement class against the same defendants was untimely and properly dismissed, a split U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 26, finding that American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah, 414 U.S. 538 (1974), did not expand the three-year period allowed for in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which was found to be a statute of repose (California Public Employees' Retirement System v. Moody Investors Service Inc., et al., No. 16-373, U.S. Sup.).