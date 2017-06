06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 8th Circuit Finds Nebraska's Cap On Medical Malpractice Damages Constitutional

ST. LOUIS - A panel of the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 22 found that Nebraska's cap on damages in medical malpractice suits does not violate the U.S. Constitution and affirmed a trial court's decision to reduce a $17 million verdict to $1.75 million (Doran Schmidt, et al. v. Bellevue Medical Center L.L.C., et al., Nos. 16-1022, 16-1024, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11053).