06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Surgeon Misidentification Of Implant Maker Doesn't Save Hip Implant Case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A hip implant patient cannot use her surgeon's statement for having named the correct defendant until it was too late, an Indiana federal judge ruled June 22 in denying reconsideration of summary judgment in favor of Biomet Orthopedics LLC (Linda Brown v. Biomet Orthopedics, LLC, et al., No. 14-1470, N.D. Ind., S. Bend Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 96348).