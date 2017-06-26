06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - High Court Refuses To Review Ruling On Emissions Standards During Malfunction

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 26 refused to review a ruling by a District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel that affirmed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to not implement emissions standards for periods when a point source is malfunctioning but granted requests from the Washington Legal Foundation and Southeast Legal Foundation to file amicus curiae briefs (American Municipal Power v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, No. 16-1168, U.S. Sup.).