Mealey's Insurance - 11th Circuit Vacates Judgment In Insurer's Favor, Remands For Correct Legal Standard

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 21 found that pursuant to Georgia insurance law, the question of whether an event qualifies as an "accident" must be asked from the insured's viewpoint, vacating and remanding a lower federal court's judgment in favor of a homeowners insurer in a coverage dispute over a shooting that occurred on the insured's property (Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Kim Roberts, et al., No. 16-13063, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10933).