06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Affirms Ruling In Insurer's Favor In Coverage Dispute Over Theft

SAN FRANCISCO - Finding that an insured's argument on appeal is waived because it never presented it to the lower court, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 26 affirmed a lower federal court's summary judgment ruling in favor of a business owners insurer (Pacific Enterprises LLC v. AMCO Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-16042, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11319).