06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - California Federal Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Counterclaims In Sewage Suit

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on June 23 denied a motion to dismiss bad faith counterclaims against an insurer in a coverage dispute arising out of a sewage spill after determining that the counterclaims sufficiently allege facts in support of the claims (Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Mountain Movers Engineering Contactors Inc., No. 16-2127, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97731).