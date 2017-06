06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Entitled To Documents Related To Underwriting, Federal Magistrate Judge Says

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal magistrate judge on June 23 determined that an insured is entitled to documents pertaining to an insurer's underwriting review because the documents may help the insured in defending the insurer's misrepresentation claim alleged against the insured in a lead coverage dispute (CX Reinsurance Co. Ltd., f/k/a CNA Reinsurance Co. Ltd. v. B&R Management Inc., et al., No. 15-3364, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97133).