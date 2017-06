06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Insolvent Insurer's Shareholder's Negligence, Fraud Lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware federal judge on June 23 declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over an insolvent insurer's shareholder's negligence and fraud lawsuit against various individuals involved in the liquidation of the insurance company (Jeffrey Cohen, et al. v. Kathleen Birrane, et al., No. 16-893, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97505).