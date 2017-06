06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Majority Finds Excess Professional Insurance Policy Is Ambiguous, Reverses Ruling

CONCORD, N.H. - A majority of the New Hampshire Supreme Court on June 22 reversed and remanded a lower court's ruling in favor of an excess health care professional liability insurer in a coverage dispute arising from a hepatitis C outbreak, finding that the policy's Coverage A is subject to more than one reasonable interpretation and that the ambiguity should be construed in favor of the insured (Exeter Hospital Inc. v. Steadfast Insurance Co., No. 2015-0624, N.H. Sup., 2017 N.H. LEXIS 129).