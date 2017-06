06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Microsoft Tells Patent Board: Dialect Translator Patent Is Obvious

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Several months after Google Inc. failed to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review various claims of a patent directed to the digital translation technique of "dialectal standardization" Microsoft Corp. requested inter partes review (IPR) of many of the same claims, but asserting different prior art (Microsoft Corp. v. Improved Search LLC, No. IPR2017-01614, PTAB).