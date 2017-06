06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Covering Diabetes Drug Fortamet At Issue In New Review Petition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a June 23 petition for inter partes review (IPR), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. (Aurobindo, collectively) took aim at the patented pharmaceutical formulation metformin hydrochloride, marketed as extended-release tablets by Andrx Corp. under the brand name Fortamet (Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. v. Andrx Corporation, No. IPR2017-01673, PTAB).