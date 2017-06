06-27-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 4th Circuit Panel Says Plan Defendants Are Required To Adopt SSA's Onset Date

RICHMOND, Va. - Because a plan administrator failed to follow a reasoned process in determining a disability claimant's onset date of disability, the plan must adopt the disability onset date determined by the Social Security Administration (SSA), the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal said June 23 in affirming a district court's decision (Jesse Solomon v. Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, et al., No. 16-1730, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11197).