06-27-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Federal Judge Finds Wage Claims Exceed $12M, Denies Remand

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California federal judge on June 22 denied a motion to remand a wage-and-hour class complaint seeking, in part, unpaid compensation for missed meal and rest breaks, finding that the amount in controversy exceeds $12 million (Belen Torrez, et al. v. Freedom Mortgage, Corp., et al., No. 17-867, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97704).