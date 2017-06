06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Cellphone Tower Data Expert Allowed For 2 Defendants' Robbery Trial

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - A police expert can testify about cellphone towers, data dumping, pinging and triangulation during a trial for two men accused of committing a series of retail store robberies, an Indiana federal judge ruled June 23 after finding that the expert is qualified and his methods are sound (United States of America v. Jeffrey Antione Kemp, et al., No. 4:15-cr-00025, S.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97230).