06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Colgate-Palmolive Whitening Claims Class Suit Stayed Pending FTC Investigation

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on June 23 denied a motion to dismiss a class suit accusing Colgate-Palmolive Co. of false labeling claims on its whitening toothpaste but agreed to stay the case until an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission is concluded (Lori Canale, et al. v. Colgate-Palmolive Co., No. 16-3308, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97506).