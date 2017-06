06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Homeowner Says Pella Should Pay For Damages Caused By Defective Windows

NEW ORLEANS - Pella Corp. should pay for the damages that occurred at a home that resulted from water leaks from the original windows, as well as for replacement windows installed in 2009, the homeowner says in a lawsuit filed June 26 in Louisiana federal court (Bobby J. Delise v. Pella Corporation, No. 17-cv-06186, E.D. La.).