06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Vioxx MDL Judge Won't Use All Writs Act To Overturn Transferor Court Dismissal

NEW ORLEANS - The Vioxx multidistrict judge on June 23 denied a request to use the court's All Writs Act authority to overturn a statute-of-limitations dismissal by a transferor court (In Re: Vioxx Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 1657, No. 05-md-1657, Jo Levitt v. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., No. 06-9757, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97269).