Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - California High Court Refuses Review; State May List Glyphosate As A Carcinogen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Supreme Court on June 22 denied review of a case in which Monsanto Co. sought to prevent the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) from adding glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, to the state's list of chemicals that cause cancer (Monsanto Company v. Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, No. S242595, Calif. Sup.; 2017 Cal. LEXIS 4696).