06-27-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - D.C. Circuit Court Denies Gas Company's Appeal Over Agency's Delayed Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A panel of the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 23 ruled that a gas company has no standing to appeal a New York agency's failure to address its application for a permit documenting that its pipeline will satisfy the standards of the Clean Water Act because the agency's delay has not caused the company to suffer an injury (Millennium Pipeline Company, LLC v. Basil Seggos, et al., No. 16-1415, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11157).