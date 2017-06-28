06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Denies Loan Servicer's Request For Amended Answers On Payments

TAMPA, Fla. - After finding that interrogatories sought by a loan servicer were improper, a Florida federal judge on June 27 denied a request to compel a homeowner, who alleges that the servicer violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and other laws when it improperly reported that he was delinquent on his loan, to provide amended answers to his previous responses (Joseph C. Suszko v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, et al., No. 8:16-cv-2333, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98788).