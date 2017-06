06-28-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Defense Expert Excluded In Case Alleging Illegal Kickbacks For Lab Work

CHARLESTON, S.C. - An expert for health care defendants accused of running kickback schemes cannot testify because his opinion draws on legal conclusions that should be left to the court to decide, is based on unsound methodology and would mislead a jury, a South Carolina federal judge held June 26 in excluding the expert from the case (United States of America, et al. v. Berkeley Heartlab, Inc., et al., Nos. 9:14-cv-00230, 9:11-cv-1593 and 9:15-cv-2485, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98147).