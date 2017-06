06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Kentucky Federal Judge Denies Disability Claimant's Motion To Strike Declaration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on June 23 denied a disability claimant's motion to strike a corporate representative's declaration after determining that the declaration was properly submitted with the disability insurer's motion for summary judgment (William Kennedy v. Life Insurance Company of North America, No. 15-741, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 97341).