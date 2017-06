06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Boat Maker Appeals Trade Dress, Trade Secrets Judgment To 11th Circuit

ATLANTA - A boat manufacturer in a June 23 brief tells the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that a trial court erred in disposing of its trade dress and trade secrets claims against a rival firm via summary judgment, arguing that the lower court failed to properly consider evidence of distinctiveness, nonfunctionality and confidentiality (Yellowfin Yachts Inc. v. Barker Boatworks, LLC, et al., No. 17-11176, 11th Cir.).