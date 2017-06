06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - In Final Written Decision, Patent Board Upholds Fraud Detection Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Assertions of obviousness levied in connection with a patented process for detecting fraudulent conduct based upon a user's telephone number were rejected June 26 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Twilio Inc. v. Telesign Corp., No. IPR2016-00360, PTAB).