06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - McDonald's Denies That Website, App Violate Blind Man's ADA Rights

CHICAGO - In a June 26 answer filed in Illinois federal court, McDonald's Corp. denies that it violated the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) by not providing equal access to its website and mobile app for visually impaired individuals, asking the court to dismiss the complaint brought by a California man (Sean Gorecki v. McDonald's Corporation, No. 1:17-cv-03036, N.D. Ill.).