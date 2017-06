06-28-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Florida Federal Judge: No Potential Opt-Ins Means No Uber Driver Collective

MIAMI - A lead plaintiff's failure to show that there are any potential opt-in plaintiffs is fatal to his motion for certification of a misclassification collective action, a Florida federal judge ruled June 27 (Sebastian A. Rojas v. Uber Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 16-23670, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98716).