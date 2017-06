06-28-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Won't Hear Appeal In Deepwater Horizon Securities Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 denied an investor's petition for writ of certiorari that sought to overturn a federal district court's dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit as time-barred against Transocean Ltd. and certain of its former executive officers stemming from the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill (DeKalb County Pension Fund v. Transocean Ltd., et al., No. 16-206, U.S. Sup.).