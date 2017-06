06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Stays Enforcement Of Award After Mining Firm Agrees To Post Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In exchange for a security pledge, an English mining company on June 28 said an ad hoc Committee for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has agreed to stay the enforcement of an award that dismissed an arbitration in favor of the Republic of Indonesia, pending the completion of an annulment proceeding (Churchill Mining PLC v. Republic of Indonesia, No. ARB/12/14 and ARB/12/40, ICSID).