06-28-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - U.S. Supreme Court To Hear SLUSA Jurisdictional Provisions Appeal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 agreed to hear an appeal of a California Superior Court ruling that shareholders in a securities class action are not preempted from bringing their claims under the Securities Act of 1933 by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act (SLUSA) (Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund, et al., No. 15-1439, U.S. Sup.).