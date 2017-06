06-28-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court: Pfizer Didn't Put Itself Out As Manufacturer Of Quigley Asbestos Products

SEATTLE - Pfizer Inc. did not put itself out as the apparent manufacturer of Quigley Co. Inc.'s asbestos-containing products under the Restatement of Torts, a Washington appeals panel held June 26 in an opinion of first impression (Margaret Rublee, et al. v. Carrier Corp., et al., No. 75009-7-I, Wash. App., Div. 1, 2017 Wash. App. LEXIS 1488).