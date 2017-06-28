 Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Companies Seek Rehearing Of MTBE Ruling In 2nd Circuit, Say Reversal Was Incorrect
NEW YORK - A group of oil and gasoline companies on June 26 filed a petition in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals seeking rehearing of a case in the multidistrict litigation for methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), arguing that a lower court's res judicata ruling was appropriate and that privity had been established between two California state agencies (In Re: Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Products Liability Litigation: Orange County Water District v. Texaco Refining and Marketing Inc. n/ka TMR Company, No. 15-3934, 2nd Cir.).

