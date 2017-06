06-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Federal, State Agencies Sue Company For Emissions Of Volatile Organic Compounds

DENVER - The U.S. government and the state of Colorado filed a lawsuit in Colorado federal court on June 26, alleging that a power company is in violation the Clean Air Act (CAA), 42 U.S.C. 7401, and other statutes with regard to the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) (United States of America, et al. v. PDC Energy, Inc., No. 17-1552, D. Colo.).