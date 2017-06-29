06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Circle K Stores Did Not Misrepresent Purchase Price Of Station

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on June 26 granted summary judgment in favor of a gas station franchisor on a franchisee's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) fraud, finding that it could not find that the gas station owner misled the franchisee to believe that he would receive a certain purchase price for the property and that no genuine issues of fact existed as to whether a contract was breached (Mark Yi, as successor in interest to OE Sun Yi, v. Circle K Stores Inc., No. 16-2171, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 99547).