06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Grants Dismissal For U.S. Bank, Allows Amendment Of RESPA Claim

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Virginia federal judge on June 28 granted a bank's motion to dismiss claims for violation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform ad Consumer Protection Act of 2010, finding that sources of applicable law that a borrower asserted the bank and a trustee breached were not enacted at the time she entered into her deed (Barbara L. Combs v. U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for JP ALT 2006-SI, No. 1:17-cv-545, E.D. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100542).