Mealey's Bankruptcy - Law Firm Seeks Dismissal Of John Crane's Appeal Of RICO, Fraud Claims

CHICAGO - An attempt by frequent asbestos defendant John Crane Inc. to pursue fraud and racketeering claims against two law firms and their founders is barred by the doctrine established in Rooker v. Fid. Trust Co., 263 U.S. 413 (1923), and D.C. Court of Appeals v. Feldman, 460 U.S. 462 (1983), one law firm and its principals argue in a June 28 bid to have the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals dismiss the action (John Crane Inc. v. Shein Law Center Ltd., et al., Nos. 17-1809 and 17-1926, John Crane Inc. v. Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett, et al., No. 17-1814, 7th Cir.).