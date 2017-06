06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Health Law - Connecticut Judge Grants Injunction For Union Workers In Medical Coverage Dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on June 27 granted union employees' motion for a preliminary injunction and ordered Honeywell International Inc. to reinstate previously existing medical coverage benefits, saying that the threat of termination and the actual termination of medical coverage benefits constitute irreparable harm (David Kelly, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., No. 3:16-cv-00543, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 99419).