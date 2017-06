06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Georgia Appeals Panel Affirms $1M Verdict For Homeowners In Negligence Suit

ATLANTA - The Fifth Division Georgia Court of Appeals on June 28 affirmed a jury verdict of $1 million in favor of homeowners seeking coverage for the negligent installation of an air conditioning system and the subsequent growth of mold in their home (Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Dolan, et al. and Air Mechanix, LLC v. Dolan, et al., Nos. A17A0408, A17A0409, A17A0410, Ga. App., 5th Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 327).