NEWARK, N.J. - An insured seeking coverage for environmental contamination costs settled its claims with one of its insurers on June 27, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed in New Jersey federal court (E.M. Sergeant Pulp & Chemical Co. Inc., et al. v. The Travelers Indemnity Co. Inc., et al., No. 12-1741, D. N.J.).