06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge Say Bakery Owner Can Pursue Third-Party Claims Against Agent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A federal magistrate judge in Kansas on June 26 granted a bakery owner's motion to file a third-party lawsuit against an insurance agency and agent that it claims were aware of the fact that the bakery suspended use of an automated fire protection alarm but did not inform the insurer (Amco Insurance Co. v. Keim Properties LLC, No. 16-cv-2842-JAR-TJJ, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 99007).